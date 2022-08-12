Andhra students dominate Telangana EAMCET but Hyderabad boy tops Engineering

80.41% clear Engineering stream and 88.34% clear agriculture stream

The results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 have been released with 80.41% of candidates clearing the test in the engineering stream and 88.34% candidates in the Agriculture and Medical stream.

Minister for Education, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy released the results and they are hosted on ‘https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in’ and a few other websites. She said out of the 1,56,860 who appeared 1,26,140 qualified in the engineering test while out of the 80,575 who appeared in the Agriculture and Medical stream 71,180 emerged successful.

City boy Polu Lakshmisai Lohit Reddy topped the engineering stream and interestingly seven out of the top 10 were from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh state. Second rank went to Nakka Saidipthika (Srikakulam) followed by Polishetty Karthikeya (Tenali), Palli Jalajakshi (Srikakulam) and Menda Himavanshi (Srikakulam).

In the Agriculture and medical stream, Juturi Neha from Tenali bagged the first rank followed by Vantaku Rohit (Visakhapatnam), Kallam Tarunkumar Reddy (Guntur), Kothapalli Mahi Anjan (Kukatpally) and Guntupalli Sriram (Guntur).

This year’s rankings were based on the actual marks scored by the students in the entrance exam as the government has done away with the 25% Intermediate marks weightage to be given while calculating the final rank.

EAMCET-2022 Convenor, Prof. Goverdhan said that the normalization process was adopted to eliminate the variations in the difficulty levels of various sessions and ensured that no student gets advantage or disadvantage due to multiple sessions. The normalization process brings all the candidates across all sessions on a comparative scale. Due to this process, the marks of the easy session may be reduced marginally and marks of hard session may be increased marginally on the global scale, he said.