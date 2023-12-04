HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh’s ‘occupation’ of half of NSP spillway area continues

Telangana handed over the security of the dam to the CRPF personnel, but A.P. government has not handed it over, KRMB Chairman told

December 04, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Barricades put up by Andhra Pradesh police on half of the spillway area of Nagarjunasagar dam.

Barricades put up by Andhra Pradesh police on half of the spillway area of Nagarjunasagar dam. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Telangana government has addressed one more letter to the Chairman of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Monday requesting it to ensure maintaining the status-quo as on November 28 as decided in the virtual meeting held by the Secretary of Home Affairs on December 1.

Engineer-in-Chief (General-Irrigation) of Telangana C. Muralidhar wrote to KRMB Chairman Shiv Nandan Kumar that although Telangana government has handed over the security of the dam to the CRPF personnel as suggested by the Centre but the Andhra Pradesh government was yet to go back from its occupation of half of the dam spillway area since November 29 night.

Official sources stated that the A.P. government had neither cleared the barricades and barbed wires strewn on the dam spillway portion occupied by it in violation of the provisions of the A.P. Reorganisation Act, under which the management of Nagarjunsagar was given to Telangana and that of Srisailam to A.P.

Meanwhile, the A.P. authorities who started drawing of water from the Right Canal from November 30 after noon at the rate of about 5,000 cusecs without approval of the KRMB continued it till the wee hours of December 3.

