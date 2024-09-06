GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rains LIVE updates: Finance Ministry instructs for speedy settlement of insurance claims

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with State Minister Nara Lokesh interacted with locals at Vijayawada to take stock of the situation

Updated - September 06, 2024 08:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vijayawada, Sep 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan Visits the flood-affected area following heavy rain, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Vijayawada, Sep 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan Visits the flood-affected area following heavy rain, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman instructed the public sector insurance companies to ensure speedy settlement of claims by organising special camps and easing the claim processes thereby providing relief to the flood - affected people in Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana. 

Union Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan stressed the need for long-term planning to tackle more severe floods likely to be caused by the Krishna River at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada in the future, given the perilous situation which the city has gone through in a span of 48 hours.

Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has directed the department officials to take steps to immediately invite tenders for repair and restoration of tanks and canals which suffered damages due to the recent heavy rains.

In addition to damaged tanks and canals, steps should be taken to complete the tender process for restoration of partially damaged water bodies.

Follow our updates here:

  • September 06, 2024 08:40
    Long-term plan needed to increase flood discharge capacity of Prakasam Barrage: Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan

    Union Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan stressed the need for long-term planning to tackle more severe floods likely to be caused by the Krishna River at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada in the future, given the perilous situation which the city has gone through in a span of 48 hours.

    The Central team, which is currently on a visit to the city, will submit a report on the floods with suggestions on how to increase the discharge capacity of Prakasam Barrage, Mr. Chouhan stated.

    Addressing reporters along with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the NTR District Collectorate on Thursday, Mr. Chouhan said the State government was caught unawares by the massive flood, but has been working round the clock to mitigate the damage. The death toll would have otherwise been higher, he noted.

  • September 06, 2024 08:39
    Invite tenders immediately for repair of canals and tanks damaged in heavy rains: Telangana Irrigation Minister

    Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has directed the department officials to take steps to immediately invite tenders for repair and restoration of tanks and canals which suffered damages due to the recent heavy rains.

    In addition to damaged tanks and canals, steps should be taken to complete the tender process for restoration of partially damaged water bodies. Accordingly, the process for securing administrative approvals should be taken today (September 5, 2024) evening and tenders should be posted online portal by Friday morning (September 6, 2024).

  • September 06, 2024 08:38
    “Situation in Vijayawada unprecedented, 2 lakh farmers affected”: Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan

    As flood havoc continues in Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with State Minister Nara Lokesh interacted with locals at Vijayawada to take stock of the situation.

    Soon afterwards, Union Minister Chouhan and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a press conference and said that the situation in Vijayawada is unprecedented and there has been a lot of crop damage also in the area, with 2 lakh farmers affected.

    “The situation in Vijayawada is unprecedented. The area received 400mm of rainfall in a short time, such a thing has never happened before. I thank CM Chandrababu Naidu along with his team is working 24/7. The Central government is providing all help to the state. The loss of human lives has been minimal. Teams of NDRF are working here. MPs MLAs, and ministers are engaged in work here,” he said.

    - ANI

  • September 06, 2024 08:38
    Finance Ministry instructs for speedy settlement of insurance claims

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman instructed the public sector insurance companies to ensure speedy settlement of claims by organising special camps and easing the claim processes thereby providing relief to the flood - affected people in Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana, according to a message posted by her on ‘X’ Thursday evening. 

    She stated that the Department of Financial Services issued directions to the insurance companies to extend and provide full support to the people affected by floods, and to widely advertise the names and contact numbers of nodal officers whom the policyholders have to contact for having their claims settled. 

Published - September 06, 2024 08:37 am IST

