Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Goutham Reddy dies of heart attack in Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh Information Technology and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy (50) passed due to heart attack in Hyderabad.

Son of former YSRCP MP Mekapati Rajamohana Reddy, Mr. Goutham Reddy had returned to Hyderabad after his visit to Dubai to participate in the Expo on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh Government.

A media note issued by Apollo Hospital on Monday morning said the 50-year-old AP Minister was rushed to Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, in emergency situation in the morning.

“He had collapsed suddenly at home. He arrived into our ER at 07:45am and was unresponsive, not breathing and in cardiac arrest on arrival,” as per a note issued by the hospital’s management.

Immediate CPR was performed on him, and advanced cardiac life support was provided in the emergency department. The emergency medicine team and specialists including cardiologists and critical care doctors have attended to him.

“CPR was done for more than 90mins. Despite our best efforts he could not be revived. He was declared to have died at 9:16am today morning,” as per the note. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Telangana IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao in a tweet said: “Deeply saddened and shocked beyong belief to learnt about the sudden demise of dear friend. My hearfelt condolences to the family & friends in this hour of grief. Gone too soon brother. Pray that you rest in peace.”

Hospital sources said the mortal remains of Goutham Reddy would be shifted to his residence shortly. AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Hyderabad shortly to pay last respects.

His death has shook up people since Goutham Reddy was known to be conscious about fitness, and worked out regularly.

Reddy had done his post graduation in United Kingdom and returned to India. He made his political debut in 2014 on YSRCP ticket from Atmakur Assembly constituency in Nellore district and scored a comfortable victory. He repeated the feat again in 2019 from the same seat and went on to become Minister for Industries and Information Technology Minister.

In a very short span, Goutham Reddy made a mark in the portfolio allocated to him and at the time of pandemic, he under the guidance of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched revival package for manufacturing and service sector in the State, who were reeling under severe crisis on account of the lockdown.

A steady stream of politicians, relatives and friends rushed to Apollo Hospital including Telangana Ministers V. Srinivas Goud, Koppula Eashwar, TPCC Campaign committee chairman and former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud.

YSR Telangana Party President Y.S. Sharmila and Y.S.Vijayamma, wife of late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy came to Apollo Hospital.

Nalgonda Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy told reporters that it was a shock to hear the sad news of a young leader passing away. Another YSRCP MLA from Andhra Pradesh Kanumuri Nageswara Rao also visited Apollo Hospital on hearing the news.

Condolences poured in from the Vice-President M.Venkaiah Naidu, TS Assembly speaker P. Srinivas Reddy, TRS Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.