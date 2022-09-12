Telangana

First flood warning for Godavari issued at Bhadrachalam

The water level in the Godavari crossed the 43.20-foot mark at Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on September 12, 2022.

The water level in the Godavari crossed the 43.20-foot mark at Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on September 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The first flood warning for the Godavari river has been issued after the water level crossed the 43.20-foot mark at Bhadrachalam at 3.15 p.m. on Monday. The officials said that the inflows are expected to go up.

At Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram, all 175 gates have been lifted to release 7.05 lakh cusescs of water. More than 2,600 cusecs of water is being diverted into the canals, while the rest is being released into the sea.

The first flood warning will be issued at Dowleswaram once the inflows corss the 10-lakh cusecs mark. All officials are on alert in the entire Godavari region, the authorities said.


