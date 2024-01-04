Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan calls on KCR

January 04, 2024 12:49 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Banjara Hills, Hyderabad on Thursday morning to call on the former Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrasekhar Rao who underwent surgery last month. The political situation in the two Telugu States is likely to be discussed at the meeting.

He was received by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao, MP J. Santosh Rao and other leaders of the party at the residence. KCR looked relatively healthy and cheerful during his meeting with Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy. The Andhra Pradesh CM is said to be having his lunch there before flying back to Vijayawada.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, president of BRS, underwent a hip surgery on December 8, 2023 after a fall at his farmhouse in Erravelli. On December 10, Mr. Reddy spoke to KCR’s son K.T. Rama Rao over the phone and wished Mr. Rao a speedy recovery.

