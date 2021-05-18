Andhra MP undergoes medical examination at MH

Rebel YSRCP MP from Narasapuram Kanumuri Raghuram Krishnam Raju, who was arrested by AP CID and later shifted to Military Hospital, Secunderabad underwent medical examination under the supervision of a three-member medical team of Army doctors and a judicial officer appointed by the High Court of Telangana on Tuesday.

A defence press release said: “In pursuance of Supreme Court order Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju was brought to Military Hospital Secunderabad on night of 17 May 2021 and was admitted after procedural formalities. The medical examination was conducted by medical board of three doctors of Military Hospital Secunderabad in presence of Judicial Officer nominated by Chief Justice of Telangana High Court during night of 17 May 2021 under videography.”

Presently, Mr Raju is under medical care at Military Hospital Secunderabad in judicial custody till further orders by Supreme Court. All activities are being undertaken under strict COVID medical protocols.

The High Court of Telangana had deputed Mr. Nagarjuna as the judicial officer to oversee the medical examination. Earlier, in the day, tight security blanket was kept around the road leading to the Military Hospital. Personnel drafted from the Corps of Military Police and regular Army regulated movement of vehicles into the MH. A team of television journalists stationed outside the hospital continued to beam live proceedings.

It may be mentioned here Military Hospital Secunderabad was made ready to comply with orders of Supreme Court. The Supreme Court in its order while dealing with a Petition for Special leave to Appeal by bench of Justice Vineet Saran and Justice B R Gavai directed that medical examination of Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju would be conducted at Military Hospital Secunderabad.

It had said the medical examination would be conducted by medical board of three doctors of the hospital to be constituted by Commandant, Military Hospital Secunderabad. The proceedings of medical examination will be conducted in the presence of Judicial Officer nominated by Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, which would be videographed and submitted to High court of Telangana.