Ancient Shaivite temples in Nalgonda teem with devotees

NALGONDA

12 March 2021 00:18 IST

Centuries-old Shaivite temples in undivided Nalgonda teemed with devotees throughout the day for special prayers and darshan of the presiding deity on the auspicious Maha Shivratri on Thursday.

The Chaya Someswara Swamy temple, popular for its architecture and the mysterious shadow on the linga in the sanctum sanctorum, and the Pachala Someswara Swamy Temple, characteristic of linga in green colour, both located at Panagal on the town outskirts, witnessed thousands of devotees.

Local legislator K. Bhupal Reddy and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and others took part in the temple events. The Jadala Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple on Chervugattu hillock near Narketpally also drew a number of devotees from in and around the district.

Advertising

Advertising

Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy and other leaders visited the Erakeswara temple at Pillalamarri in Suryapet. Along with Nameswara and Trikuta temples here, built in the 13th century, the Erakeswara temple is popular for its architecture, inscriptions and acoustic characteristics. The Someswara Swamy Temple at Kolanupaka village in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district also reverberated with festival fervour.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy was at the Swayambhu Shambulingeswara Swamy Temple at Mellacheruvu to offer prayers, and later participated in a yagam.

Devotees in serpentine queues were also at the 12th-century Sri Meenakshi Agasteswara Swamy Temple at the confluence of rivers Kirshna and Musi at Wadapally on the inter-State border. The mysterious feature of the continuous ‘Shiva Abhishekam’, through a pore above the lingam, attracts devotees from across the two Telugu States.