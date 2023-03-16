HamberMenu
Anand Raj Varma passes away

March 16, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Anand Raj Varma, well-known author, and former principal of Anwar ul Uloom, passed away on Thursday morning due to cardiac arrest. He was 86. Mr. Varma wrote extensively, one booking being, Hyderabad - Mohalle, Gali, aur Kooche. The book explored the lesser known aspects of the city’s history from the perspective of street names and their origins.  At the launch of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, he was the brand ambassador, making him a familiar avuncular person to the commuters. 

