Anand Malligavad to help restore city lakes

Anand Malligavad, publicised as Lake Man of India owing to his initiative in Bengaluru to clean up its lakes, is set to help the Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection Agency in reviving the city lakes.

Commissioner, Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection (HYDRAA), A.V. Ranganath had an online meeting with Mr. Malligavad to discuss about lake cleaning and protection.

Mr. Ranganath was given a video presentation by Mr. Malligavad on the rejuvenation of water bodies in Bengaluru. A total 35 lakes polluted by sewage were revived as freshwater ponds by him in Bengaluru, with initiatives that were pocket friendly, a statement informed.

The cleaning of lakes would begin at sewage canals and the water would be filtered in three to four stages before it reaches the water body. Plantation would be taken up on both sides of the canals. A visit to Bengaluru for field study of lake clean up is being planned, the statement said.

HYDRAA is taking up rejuvenation of Sunnam Cheruvu, Appa Cheruvu, Errakunta and Kukatpally lakes in the city, after removal of demolition debris.