GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anand Malligavad to help restore city lakes

Published - October 10, 2024 09:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Anand Malligavad, publicised as Lake Man of India owing to his initiative in Bengaluru to clean up its lakes, is set to help the Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection Agency in reviving the city lakes.

Commissioner, Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection (HYDRAA), A.V. Ranganath had an online meeting with Mr. Malligavad to discuss about lake cleaning and protection.

Mr. Ranganath was given a video presentation by Mr. Malligavad on the rejuvenation of water bodies in Bengaluru. A total 35 lakes polluted by sewage were revived as freshwater ponds by him in Bengaluru, with initiatives that were pocket friendly, a statement informed.

The cleaning of lakes would begin at sewage canals and the water would be filtered in three to four stages before it reaches the water body. Plantation would be taken up on both sides of the canals. A visit to Bengaluru for field study of lake clean up is being planned, the statement said.

HYDRAA is taking up rejuvenation of Sunnam Cheruvu, Appa Cheruvu, Errakunta and Kukatpally lakes in the city, after removal of demolition debris.

Published - October 10, 2024 09:07 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / environmental cleanup

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.