Anand Mahindra to be chairman of Young India Skill University

CM makes announcement during meeting of NRIs in New Jersey  

Published - August 05, 2024 07:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rajeev M 6028

Mahindra and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra will be the chairman of the Young India Skill University, the foundation for which was laid by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy recently.

The Chief Minister disclosed the selection of Mr. Anand Mahindra during a meeting with NRIs of Telangana origin in New Jersey. “Reputed industrialist and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra will be the chairman of the Skill University being taken up under public private partnership mode,” he said.

He said Mr. Anand Mahindra was offered the post of chairmanship and the latter readily agreed to it. The M&M group chairman would take charge in a few days. The development follows the Chief Minister’s announcement in the Legislative Assembly that the government would make a reputed industrialist of international repute as chairman of the skill university. The move was aimed at ensuring that youth from the State received training and skill development to compete in the global competitive arena.

The decision was taken after Mr. Anand Mahindra called on the Chief Minister recently and discussed about the proposals relating to the skill university.

