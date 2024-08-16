ADVERTISEMENT

Anand Mahindra appointed chairman of Telangana’s Young India Skills University for 1 year

Published - August 16, 2024 11:14 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. File | Photo Credit: Handle @TelanganaCMO on X

Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra was appointed as the chairman of the newly-established Young India Skills University in Telangana on Thursday (August 16, 2024)

An order issued by the government said that he would be in the position for one year. He was earlier requested by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to guide the new university that plans to plug the skill gap and make students employable.

The Skills University, to be established at Meerkhanpet in Kandukur mandal on the city outskirts in public-private mode, will provide training to the youth to make them employable across the world. It will offer certificate courses to degrees through multiple schools offering multi-disciplinary courses.

