Anand holds review meeting
Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand on Wednesday instructed the police personnel to be on alert if any groups attempt to instigate communal trouble in the city.
Mr. Anand along with Additional Commissioners of Police, Joint Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners of Police and other officers conducted a review meeting and discussed the response of police in communal situations, the need for an increase of police watch on various activities of communal and political groups. He instructed the officers that there is also a need for improvement in police preparedness and reactions.
