An ‘utsavam’ to celebrate the spirit of innovation

To celebrate the stories of innovators from different parts of Telangana, T-Innovation Utsavam was organised by the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) in collaboration with innovation partners in the city on Sunday.

School dropouts from rural areas and students displayed over 65 innovations at the Utsavam, including Asu machine which processes yarn mechanically, solar indoor water plant irrigation system, breath analyser to detect alcohol content, and others. Phanindra Sama, chief innovation officer at TSIC, said the idea was to spread the message that any person can be an innovator regardless of whether her or she is academically educated or not, and that an idea need not only be scientific.

He said school students too were provided with space to display their innovations so that people would understand that age does not come in the way of coming up with solutions to problems that they face.

Speaking about the power of innovation, he said ideas can shift power centres in the world and change the economic balance.

Chintakindi Mallesham, who won Padma Shri award for inventing Laxmi Asu machine which processes yarn mechanically for sarees, attracted many who visited the Utsavam. Standing beside his innovation, Mr. Mallesham said after his idea gained recognition, people in rural areas were understanding the power of innovation and its advantages. “People come to me to know how they can take their ideas forward,” Mr. Mallesham added.