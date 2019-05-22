An undercurrent of apprehension in TRS

Despite being overtly confident of winning 16 of the 17 Parliamentary constituencies as shown in the surveys by the TRS, there is an undercurrent of apprehension in the party about adverse results in the face of exit poll predictions that the Congress and BJP are likely to secure a couple of seats each.

Sources said the party also nurses apprehensions that the voters may have looked to BJP going by the Modi wave after the Assembly polls. After giving the mandate to TRS in State interests, the voters may have switched to BJP at the national level. Also, first-time voters may have been swayed by Mr. Modi.

Which party did Muslims vote for, factoring in Mr. Modi and the relationship of the TRS with BJP, is another aspect of worry for the TRS. But the party has reconciled to the fact that it might win 14 seats at the least and a maximum of 16.

Sources added that the BJP may not need the support of the TRS to form the government as the former is said to be in touch with Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal. They also expect the DMK to tilt towards the BJP if the NDA fell short of getting absolute majority.

The TRS deputy leader in Lok Sabha, B. Vinod Kumar, said the mood in the party was jubilant at the prospects of the party winning 16 seats. He added that the TRS would play an important role in the national politics after the results were out.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao returned to Hyderabad from his farmhouse on Wednesday evening after a two-day visit and discussed the situation with his party colleagues.