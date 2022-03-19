An uncompromising fighter in Telangana

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, CPI(M) Andhra Pradesh secretary P. Madhu, Former CPI(M) MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy, and CPI (M) State secretariat member B Venkat condoling the death of Mallu Swarajyam in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

March 19, 2022 21:25 IST

Condolences pour in for Mallu Swarajyam

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the death of Mallu Swarajyam, a former MLA, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of India (CPI), and a champion of the oppressed people.

The CM said that Mallu Swarajyam was a woman warrior who grew up with the dynamism instilled by Tungaturti Gadda, which was a center of the peasant struggle of the day. The CM said that Mallu Swarajyam had worked tirelessly for people all her life and was an inspiration to future generations. The loss of a woman leader like Mallu Swarajyam was a big void to Telangana. The CM expressed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family

Condolences poured in over for the doyen of Telangana armed struggle and two-term CPI (M) MLA from various quarters.

Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy said that though born into a family of landlords, Swarajyam fought for the poor and against the forces of Nizam with arms.

Welfare Minister K. Eshwar said that with the death of Swarajyam the State lost a great leader and she always fought for the poor and women.

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy said that she had fought uncompromisingly and would be remembered for ever as a revolutionary fighter.

Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao said that Swarajyam had fought against Nizam with arms and worked at Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal districts. He said that entire family of Swarajyam was involved in the fight for freedom.

Expressing condolences, Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy said that she would be an inspiration for many in fighting for the poor.

Energy Minister G. Jagdeesh Reddy said that the name of Swarajyam will be written in the history of Nalgonda and she will be an inspiration for women forever. Vice Chairman of State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar too condoled her death.

Telangana Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy termed the demise of Swarajyam as great loss to the State. He said that she has always fought for the poor and inspired people.

Union Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister G Kishan Reddy said that she has always stood for the ideology she was committed to and her demise is a loss for the Telugu States.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that her struggle for the poor will be remembered for ever.