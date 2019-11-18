An official who swears by his honesty

“I am uncorrupted, (Nenu lancham teesukonu). I will not accept bribes,” screams a poster written in bold letters in the chamber of Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) in the Northern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (NPDCL) office in Karimnagar district headquarters.

Irked over rampant corruption in the electricity department for doing official favours, ADE Podeti Ashok sprang a surprise and created ripples among the corrupt officials of the department with his decision to say openly that “I am not a corrupt official”.

Mr. Ashok, who joined NPDCL in 2005 as Assistant Engineer (AE), worked at various places including Jagtial and Karimnagar towns. In the last three-and-half years, he has been promoted as ADE and was posted to the NPDCL SE office in the month of June this year. Ever since he joined the SE office as ADE, he was being “tormented by the contractors offering him bribes” for the passage of files and other bills.

He told the contractors and customers that he would not accept bribe nor give bribes to anyone. When the people failed to understand his integrity and started pestering him regularly, he promptly erected a board in his office stating that “I am uncorrupted”. Though the signboard was put up some 40 days ago, it gained attention after it went viral in the social media.

Talking to The Hindu on Monday, Mr. Ashok said that since childhood he was against corruption.

“If I take bribe then I should give it to others also,” he said, alleging that there was large-scale corruption in the electricity department in spite of good salaries. He urged the people not to bribe any official as they are being paid to do their work. “If your work is not done, approach the higher officials or the media, but don’t bribe,” he informed the common man.

“Now, I am very much scared and worried as my colleagues are harassing me for putting up such a poster in the office, and saying that I am blaming the entire department as corrupt,” he stated.

“However, I will not remove the poster and even If I am transferred to a new place I will erect the same poster and continue till my retirement,” he affirmed . “I am not blaming the electricity department, but the truth should prevail,” he maintained.