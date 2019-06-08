An emphatic victory in Karimnagar for TRS

The ruling TRS swept the Mandal Parishad President (MPP) elections by winning 54 posts out of a total of 58, in integrated Karimangar district on Friday. The Congress and BJP got one post each and two MPP polls were postponed.

In Karimnagar district, TRS won all 15 MPP posts in indirect elections. In Peddapalli district also, it won all the 13 MPP posts. However, in Rajanna-Sircilla district, TRS won 11 MPP posts and BJP one from Vemulawada rural. In Jagtial district, TRS won 15 MPP posts and Congress only the Bheerpur MPP post. The Jagtial urban and Sarangapur MPP elections were postponed.

In Jagtial urban mandal, which is reserved for an SC woman, the elections were postponed as only one Congress candidate belonged to the reserved category and TRS, which does not have a reserved candidate, refused to support the Congress candidate.

In Sarangapur mandal, elections were postponed as the co-opted member polls were not held.

Winning streak

After registering an emphatic victory in the local body elections for ZPTCs and MPTCs earlier this week in Nalgonda, the TRS maintained its winning streak in the MPP polls on Friday. Of the total 71 positions across the old undivided Nalgonda, the TRS bagged 42 seats, while Congress could not cross the 20 mark.

In Suryapet, of the total seats of 23, 16 MPPs backed by the TRS were elected as leaders and only five Congress leaders, that too from the Huzurnagar-Kodad belt – Neredcherla, Palakeedu, Huzurnagar, Mellacheruvu and Munagala – were elected. In Nalgonda too, the Congress could not get more than seven positions scattered in Nalgonda, Marriguda, Kondamallepally, Thripuraram, Vemulapalli, Chintapally and Chandur. Its only consolation is winning seven out of 17 positions in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri.