An attempt to hoodwink people: KTR 

‘BJP has no moral right to take up the padayatra’

Working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Minister for IT, Industries and Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao has accused State president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bandi Sanjay of supporting exploitation of Telangana in the matter of river water share by not expediting its finalisation.

In an open letter addressed to Mr. Sanjay, Mr. Rama Rao said on Friday that BJP had no moral right to take up padayatra in combined Mahabubnagar district for trying to take over the State’s rights over projects supplying water to the district. He alleged that the padayatra was another attempt by BJP to camouflage its conspiracies to deny irrigation through borewells by proposing fixing energy meters to farm connections.

Mr. Rama Rao sought to know why the State BJP was not questioning its Central leadership for denying national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy project meant for combined Mahabubnagar district, when such a status was given to a project in the neighbouring Karnataka which would directly have first impact on Telangana downstream.

He sought to know what was the use in takin up a padayatra by working against State’s interests in the background and spreading false information about their commitment to Telangana before people. He pointed out that it was the BJP that had asked a delegation of Ministers from Telangana to make State people practise consuming broken rice, when asked for procurement of paddy produced in the rabi season.

Stating that BJP was conspiring against Telangana from day one of the State formation, the TRS working president said it was BJP that had forcibly taken away seven mandals of Telangana and merged them with Andhra Pradesh when Telangana was still an infant. The BJP Government at the Centre did not make any attempt to fulfil the promises made to Telangana at the time of bifurcation.

Mr. Rama Rao alleged that the Centre had denied sanction of funds to Telangana projects and programmes in spite of recommendations of the NITI Aayog and the Finance Commission. He stated that the people of Telangana would reject BJP for its DNA of discrimination and divide and rule politics.