An artwork that can conquer the sands of time

An artist from Kuravi in Mahbubabad district has created a permanent sand art promoting world peace here.

Although a teacher by profession, Neelam Srinivasulu has kept alive his passion for art. While he has created umpteen paintings, structures made of sticks, carvings on soap bars and chalk pieces apart from sand art, his best arguably is his latest work — a permanent sand art on a framed plaque which has the world map and prominent figures carved with sand.

“The objective of my work is to appeal for world peace. I desire a war-free society and peaceful world,” Mr Srinivasulu said.

16-day task

The framed plaque, which took the artist roughly 16 days to make, stands eight feet tall and 20 feet wide.

Sand grains were put together using adhesive to show the world map against a blue background.

World leaders

Figures of prominent personalities including Gautam Buddha, Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Aung San Suu Kyi, Nelson Mandela and Barack Obama have been embossed on the huge frame and eventually linked with a ‘chain of peace’.

“I have done a few sand art creations, but those had a small life span and needed to be preserved carefully. So I decided to make this a permanent one using 100 kg of sand, 15 kg adhesive, plywood sheets, 115 kg steel and 50 kg teak wood. Artist oil colours were also used wherever required,” the 45-year-old said.