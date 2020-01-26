An all-pervading spirit of patriotism and festivity in Telangana

Priority has been accorded to upgrade infrastructure facilities in government schools and also foster book-reading habit among schoolchildren, said Collector R.V. Karnan.

Addressing a Republic Day ceremony after unfurling the national tricolour at Police Parade Grounds here on Sunday, Mr Karnan said development works worth ₹5.91 crore were initiated to improve infrastructure facilities in several government schools across the district.

Elaborating on the novel initiative of the district administration to promote the culture of book-reading among schoolchildren in collaboration with the Hyderabad Book Fair Society, he said a wide range of informative books on varied themes worth ₹26 lakh were distributed to as many as 270 State-run schools across the district so far.

To boost self-confidence among girl students, a programme titled ‘Voice for Disha’ was conducted in all Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas in the district, the Collector said.

Sustained efforts to promote institutional deliveries bore fruit as government hospitals recorded 16,953 deliveries in the current financial year. An amount of ₹2.79 crore had been disbursed to beneficiaries under the Janani Suraksha Yojana, he said, adding that 6,925 KCR Kits’ were distributed to eligible women under the State government’s flagship scheme meant to reduce infant and maternal mortality rate.

He outlined the development initiatives of the State government in various spheres including road infrastructure development, promotion of agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, dairy and other sectors besides a plethora of welfare schemes meant for various sections of society. Principal District and Sessions Judge M. Lakshman and Khammam Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal were present.

In Kothagudem, schoolchildren from different parts of the district performed an array of cultural programmes extolling the freedom fighters and spreading the message of unity.

Schoolchildren presenting dance performances during Republic Day celebrations in Khammam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. N. RAO

Collector Rajath Kumar Saini highlighted the strides made by the predominantly tribal populated district on various fronts and also the implementation of slew of welfare schemes meant for weaker sections and income generation programmes for SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and women.

Appreciation certificates were presented to meritorious employees, including police personnel, for distinguished services. Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt was present.

In the integrated Nizamabad district, the 71st Republic Day was celebrated on a grand scale with the tricolour being hoisted at all public and private offices, educational institutions, offices of political parties and courts.

C. Narayana Reddy and N. Satyanarayana, Collectors of Nizamabad and Kamareddy, unfurled the national flags in their respective districts and observed march past presented by armed reserve police personnel. Zilla Parishad chairpersons D. Vithal Rao and D. Shobha, district judges, Joint Collectors and other senior officers participated in the celebrations.

Tableaux of different departments depicting government schemes and programmes were showcased. Government officers and staff were given commendation letters in recognition of their services. Schoolchildren staged cultural programmes and enthralled spectators.

Palle Pragathi success

In his address, Mr. Satyanarayana, said the second phase of Palle Pragathi was executed effectively in all 526 gram panchayats in his district and as many as 156 GPs were provided with tractors.

The process of giving loans is under way to sanction tractors to the remaining 370 GPs, he said and revealed that 83 monkey parks were set up on 176 acres to prevent the primates from straying into human habitations.

Commissioner of Police Kartikeya hoisted the tricolour at the Commissionerate in Nizamabad while Superintendent of Police N. Swetha did the same at police headquarters, Kamareddy.

In Adilabad, Collector and District Election Authority D. Divya spoke about the right to vote in a democracy even as she unfurled the national flag at the Police Parade Ground.

She spoke at length about various welfare and other programmes of the government, making a special mention of Palle Pragathi, which involves the public in cleanliness activities. She then gave away certificates for meritorious service to government employees, officials and other staff. Superintendent of Police Vishnu S. Warrier gave certificates of merit to police officers and other cadres. The two officers also visited stalls on development set up by different departments. Students from local schools presented cultural programmes.

Republic Day was also celebrated with gusto in Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal districts with the respective Collectors, Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu, Bharati Hollikeri and M. Prashanthi hoisting the national flag.

Patriotic fervour enveloped Warangal as various private organisations and government institutions celebrated Republic Day.

Warangal Urban Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil hoisting the national flag and received the guard of honour at Police Parade Grounds in Hanamkonda. Addressing the public after unfurling the flag, Patil listed out the welfare schemes and development works being implemented in the district.

“Under Palle Pragathi, 97 gram panchayats have been provided with tractors, trolleys and water tanks. Nine lakh saplings were planted in the district too,” he said and added that the district topped in the State in the distribution of the KCR Kits. “A total of 14,095 kits were handed over to pregnant women in the district since the introduction of the scheme,” he asserted. He also said that the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority had taken up works worth ₹673 crore under its limits. Police Commissioner V. Ravinder attended the programme.

The tricolour was also hoisted in other places by the respective Collectors — Bhupalpally and Mulugu (Vasam Venkateshwarlu); Warangal Rural (M. Haritha); Mahabubabad (Ch. Shivalingaiah) and Jangaon (Vinay Krishna Reddy).

Route to development

In Sangareddy district, Collector M. Hanumantha Rao waxed eloquently about Palle Pragathi and how it has changed the face of villages as he addressed a gathering on the occasion of Republic Day at the Parade Grounds.

“The State government has been releasing funds to villages every month. So far, ₹80.67 crore have been released to panchayats. Graveyards, dumpyards, soak pits and nurseries are being established in villages. People are being involved in development activities,” he said, adding that awareness is being created among farmers about going the organic way. About 1.59 lakh farmers have benefitted from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana, he added.

Referring to Rythu Bima, the Collector said the insurance facility was extended to 1.48 lakh farmers and bereaved families of 346 farmers were given an assistance of ₹17.3 crore so far.

On Mission Bhagiratha, he said that pipelines were laid for 1,984 kilometres and drinking water is being supplied to 13.16 lakh people, while adding that Kaleshwaram water would be brought to Singur project by next year. On the occasion, awards were given away to sarpanches who performed well during Palle Pragathi.

In Siddipet, Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy hoisted the flag followed by Collector K. Dharna Reddy in Medak. They have explained various development programmes taken up in their respective districts.

Extending aid

As part of its corporate social responsibility programme, Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Karimnagar donated ₹13 lakh for the implementation of Palle Pragathi in Nagunuru village.

During Republic Day celebrations at Police Parade Grounds on Sunday, PIMS dean Achanta Vivekanand handed over a tractor, dustbins for households and tree-guards to Karimnagar Collector K. Shashanka on behalf of Prathima Foundation. For his part, the Collector urged PIMS authorities to open a primary health centre in the village; the proposal has been accepted.

At NTPC Ramagundam, its executive director P.P. Kulkarni hoisted the tricolour and inspected the guard of honour by the CISF personnel. On the occasion, he distributed appreciation letters to 27 employees for excellent performance.