AMTZ makes oxygen concentrators, ventilators

February 28, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) managing director Dr. Jitendra Sharma, on Wednesday, said that Asia’s first dedicated medical devices manufacturing park in Visakhapatnam, manufactures about 11 lakh RT-PCR, 1000 oxygen concentrators, 250 ventilators per day on one end and MRIs as well as robotic surgery systems on the other, making them more affordable.

The AMTZ is spread over an area of 270 acres with 250 manufacturing units putting India on the global map of high-end medical equipment. ‘Saving lives and serving nation’ is best achieved by scientists finding innovative technological solutions to every challenge the nation faces, he told a gathering of scientists at the CSIR-IICT on the occasion of ‘National Science Day’.

CSIR-IICT director D. Srinivasa Reddy spoke about Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and IICT’s contributions in diverse research fields, stating that past accomplishments leave no room for complacency, but should motivate to achieve greater goals, a press release said.

