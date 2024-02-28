GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AMTZ makes oxygen concentrators, ventilators

February 28, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) managing director Dr. Jitendra Sharma, on Wednesday, said that Asia’s first dedicated medical devices manufacturing park in Visakhapatnam, manufactures about 11 lakh RT-PCR, 1000 oxygen concentrators, 250 ventilators per day on one end and MRIs as well as robotic surgery systems on the other, making them more affordable.

The AMTZ is spread over an area of 270 acres with 250 manufacturing units putting India on the global map of high-end medical equipment. ‘Saving lives and serving nation’ is best achieved by scientists finding innovative technological solutions to every challenge the nation faces, he told a gathering of scientists at the CSIR-IICT on the occasion of ‘National Science Day’.

CSIR-IICT director D. Srinivasa Reddy spoke about Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and IICT’s contributions in diverse research fields, stating that past accomplishments leave no room for complacency, but should motivate to achieve greater goals, a press release said.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.