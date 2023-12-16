Amrapali assumes charge as the HMDA Joint Commissioner

Newly appointed Joint Commissioner of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority K. Amrapali assumed charge on Friday. She also took charge as the Managing Director of the Musi River Front Development Corporation.
December 16, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD
