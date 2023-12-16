ADVERTISEMENT

Amrapali assumes charge as the HMDA Joint Commissioner

December 16, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

K. Amrapali assumed charge Joint Commissioner of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority on December 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Newly appointed Joint Commissioner of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority K. Amrapali assumed charge on Friday. She also took charge as the Managing Director of the Musi River Front Development Corporation.

