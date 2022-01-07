Telangana

Amputated fingers replanted

Amputated fingers of a 23-year-old youth were replanted by doctors at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The patient injured his left hand while working at a wood cutting factory. As a result, two of his fingers were amputated.

He was rushed to Medicover Hospital, Hi-Tech City. His fingers were preserved during the transportation from Patancheru. Hand and microvascular surgeon Dr. R. Suneel with his team took up the emergency surgery.

“His fingers were re-attached with microscopic precision during a surgery that lasted for over four and half hours. The blood supply to the amputated fingers was restored. Nerves and tendons were repaired. After surgery, he was closely monitored for complications and was discharged on the fifth day,” as per a press release.


