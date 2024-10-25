GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amoy Kumar seeks a break from ED quizzing in land-dispute case

Updated - October 25, 2024 12:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Animal Husbandry Secretary D. Amoy Kumar appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second consecutive day on Thursday (October 24, 2024) to assist in an investigation related to a land dispute. While Mr. Kumar is not an accused in the case, his role as the district Collector during the relevant period has made him a key witness for the ED’s investigation.

According to ED officials, Mr. Kumar appeared on Thursday and sought an adjournment to return for further questioning on Friday (October 25, 2024). The agency grilled him for a total of 16 hours over the past two days. The land dispute in question dates back to Mr. Kumar’s tenure as the Collector of Rangareddy district. The ED is investigating allegations of irregularities in land allotments and record changes.

The case originated from a private complaint filed by Dastagir Shareef, a resident of Maheshwaram, in March 2023, alleging fraudulent land transactions involving ₹42.33 acres of land in Nagaram village. The ED is probing the potential money laundering aspect of the case, focusing on the transfer of land to private individuals and businessmen.

Published - October 25, 2024 12:11 pm IST

