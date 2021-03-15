Amjad finds joy in helping the needy

R. Avadhani

Free ambulance service run by businessman in Sadashivapet has saved many lives

At about 9.30 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, Syed Amjad received a call from an unknown number. An ambulance was needed to shift Vithal Rao, a VRO, from Siddapur Colony to Surya Nursing Home at Sadashivapet as he was having high blood pressure. Covering a distance of 3 km within no time was crucial to save him. Now the patient is safe and is being treated in the hospital.

The previous day, at about 9.30 a.m responded to a call from Bilkal in Marepally mandal of Ranga Reddy district and shifted a heart patient to Malla Reddy Hospital in the capital city. Bilkal is about 15 km from Sadashivapet and Malla Reddy Hospital is a further 70 km, but the patient was saved.

This is nothing new for the 40-year-old businessman, who is into social service for the past few years. It was a personal tragedy that motivated Mr. Amjad to do something for those in life-and-death situation so that others do not have to undergo the same painful experience as he had to. “It was in 2014. On a fateful day, I had to take my sick three-month-old son from Sangareddy to Hyderabad. The ambulance service demanded ₹ 3,500 where as I had only ₹ 3,000. I lost my son forever unable to take him to hospital. Then itself I decided to provide an ambulance service in Sadashivapet and now I am able to fulfil it,” Mr. Amjad told The Hindu.

Mr. Amjad has been running the ambulance since February 6 in Sadashivapet town free of cost and so far as many as 28 patients were moved to the hospital on time. In the first month he incurred an expenditure of ₹ 33,000.

“I get great satisfaction after serving someone who is in dire need. We attend to the calls even at midnight and the wee hours. If it is midnight I myself move the patient along with driver. The ambulance is equipped with an oxygen cylinder and we even have a spare,” said Mr Amjad, who also provides food to the poor at Sadashivapet bus stand and for few months had also distributed food at the government hospital in Sangareddy. During COVID-induced lockdown Amjad distributed food for lorry drivers stuck on the highway due to the restrictions.

Those in need for ambulance in Sadashivapet can call 6300928983 or 9963102540