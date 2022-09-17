Amit Shah visits Eatala Rajender

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 17, 2022 18:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the residence of former Minister and party MLA Eatala Rajender and consoled him over the recent death of his father Mallaiah on Saturday afternoon. He paid his respects to the portrait in the house and interacted with the family before having a discussion with Mr. Rajender on the prevailing political scenario in Telangana. Cabinet colleague and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy, TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, RS Member K. Laxman, MLA M. Raghunandan Rao and others were present, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app