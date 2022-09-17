Amit Shah visits Eatala Rajender

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the residence of former Minister and party MLA Eatala Rajender and consoled him over the recent death of his father Mallaiah on Saturday afternoon. He paid his respects to the portrait in the house and interacted with the family before having a discussion with Mr. Rajender on the prevailing political scenario in Telangana. Cabinet colleague and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy, TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, RS Member K. Laxman, MLA M. Raghunandan Rao and others were present, said a press release.