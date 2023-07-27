Amit Shah visit cancelled

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposed visit to Telangana to address a public meeting at Khammam and also a meeting with intellectuals on July 29 in the capital has been cancelled, according to party sources on Thursday.
July 27, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST
