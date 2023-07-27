Amit Shah visit cancelled

July 27, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposed visit to Telangana to address a public meeting at Khammam and also a meeting with intellectuals on July 29 in the capital has been cancelled, according to party sources on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.