March 09, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in the city for a day’s trip to attend an official programme of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Hakimpet on March 11. He is also likely to hold a meeting with party’s top leaders of Telangana to discuss the political scenario and review the programmes conducted so far and those likely to be held in the days ahead before departing to Delhi on May 12, said party sources on Thursday.