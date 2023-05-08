HamberMenu
Amit Shah to take part in Yoga Day countdown fete on May 27

May 08, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah | Photo Credit: File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Telangana again for the countdown to the World Yoga Day celebrations at the L.B. Stadium on May 27, in the presence of Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region, G. Kishan Reddy, and other senior BJP leaders. World Yoga Day is on June 21.

Party sources informed that Mr.Shah is likely to arrive the night before, participate in the yoga programme on May 27 and leave for New Delhi later that day. It is not yet clear if there will be any formal meeting with the local party leaders though it is quite certain they will be receiving him and seeing him off at the airport, and hence, there is a likelihood of a tete-a-tete.

The party is leaving no stone unturned to make a strong pitch in Telangana which is slated to go to polls after the Karnataka elections. More visits by top BJP leaders are very much expected in the coming months.

Meanwhile, BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has threatened to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence-cum-camp office of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, as well as ministers’ houses if the government does not accede to the demands put forth by the junior panchayat secretaries, such as regularisation of services.

Mr.Bandi Sanjay, also Karimnagar MP, has exhorted the striking employees to continue their protest and vowed to stand by them and castigated the government for not living up to its promise of regularising their services. He criticised the government for issuing show-cause notices to them.

Earlier, he, along with Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and other leaders, watched the just-released film The Kerala Story and claimed it “reflected the truth” and urged KCR to provide tax-free status to it. The leaders said the movie served as a “timely reminder to the people about the dangers of love jihad”.

BJP official spokesperson N.V. Subhash, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, said the Congress party’s so-called ‘Youth Declaration’ released by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was “fake’’ and ‘’old wine in a new bottle”. The Congress wants to deceive Telangana people with ‘impracticable’ promises and the people are tired of the “appeasement policy” carried forward for decades for the party’s political gain, he alleged.

