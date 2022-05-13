Amit Shah to reach out to TS electorate today

Senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, supervising arrangements for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting slated to be held in Hyderabad on Saturday | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

May 13, 2022 21:38 IST

Union Home Minister to address public meeting in Hyderabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to give a clarion call to people of Telangana to elect the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the next Assembly elections and vote out the “corrupt and dynastic regime of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at the public meeting which he will be addressing at Thukkuguda in Rangareddy district on Saturday evening.

He will be the chief guest for the public meeting being held to mark the culmination of the month-long Praja Sangrama Yatra second phase in the areas of Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy by the TS party chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The party is gearing up to host one of the biggest public meetings it has ever held in Telangana with an estimated five lakh people. The State leadership has finalised plans to mobile people from across the state and has entrusted specific tasks to constituency in charges for the purpose.

“Mr. Shah will promise a democratic and responsible government from the BJP and will request people to give the party a chance. After Karnataka and Pondicherry, our party is confident of forming the next government in Telangana as many developments in recent times indicate the political winds are in our favour ,” said Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy.

Charging the TRS regime led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao of carrying out a “disinformation” campaign against the BJP-led central government to “perpetuate the family rule by diverting the attention from the real issues”, he claimed people are “getting ready to vote out his regime”.

“The last few byelections to the Legislative Assembly has shown that money and muscle power will not win elections every time,” he said, after checking the arrangements at the meeting site on the Srisailam road accompanied by senior leaders.

Earlier, national OBC president K. Laxman told a press conference that Mr. Shah will explain the advantages of having a double engine government in TS offering a clean governance and claimed that the TRS is getting unnerved with the proposed public meeting of Mr. Shah.