Amit Shah to meet intellectuals on July 29

July 25, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana BJP has decided to covert the proposed public meeting by Union Minister Amit Shah at Khammam on July 29 into a meeting of Telangana intellectuals on the same day here on Tuesday. Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region and TS BJP president G. Kishan Reddy held a meeting with the top leaders at the party office to discuss the agenda. Mr. Shah is expected to meet the party leaders the same day post noon where he is likely to give a road map on bringing the party to power here. Industrialists, poets, representatives of various social and caste organisations are expected to attend the meeting, said a press release.

