Amit Shah to kick off BJP poll campaign in Telangana from Adilabad

October 09, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will kick off the BJP’s election campaign for the Telangana Assembly polls with a public meeting at Adilabad followed by a meeting of intellectuals in Secunderabad on Tuesday.

This was announced by Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G.Kishan Reddy during a press conference at the party office where he claimed of a “silent revolution” in the State in favour of the saffron party.

“BRS and Congress will be competing for second and third places as the people of Telangana are eager for a political change and have decided BJP is the alternative. This has become amply evident from the overwhelming response to the two public meetings addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad last week,” he claimed.

“People have seen both Congress and BRS governments. Those did not live up to public expectations. The sacrifices of martyrs have not been acknowledged and it is only through the BJP that a government catering to all sections of society can be formed as people want to get rid of the corrupt family rule,” said Mr. Reddy.

The BJP leader accused the ruling BRS regime of continuing to bank on “money, liquor and misuse of official machinery” for winning the elections as was “seen during bypolls and even during the GHMC polls, having lost the confidence of the people”.

The party’s various committees will be finalising their respective reports and the campaign plan. The candidates’ list has already been finalised too. “We will work hard and unitedly to bring the party to power,” he said.

A trip to the Sammakka-Sarakka temple has been planned to pay obeisance to the deity following the naming of the national tribal university at Mulugu by Mr.Modi recently.

Former Minister and election coordination committee chairman Eatala Rajender said the BRS government had started “distribution of crores of rupees” into the constituencies to win elections at any cost. The dreams and aspirations of the martyrs can be realised only though a BJP government, he added.