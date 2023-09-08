Amit Shah to hoist tricolour at Parade Grounds on September 17

September 08, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be participating in the Telangana Liberation Day celebrations for the second successive year by hoisting the national flag, take a salute at a parade by the para-military forces and address a public meeting at the Parade Grounds on September 17.

This was announced by the TS BJP during the meeting of the office bearers at the State office on Friday. The tricolour will also be hoisted in all polling booths and party offices. On the same day, the party will be erecting hoardings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of his birthday, in all the 119 Assembly constituencies with blood donation and health camps to be conducted.

Prior to the event, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy, also the TS BJP president, will be taking out a bike rally from Osmania University till Parkala on September 15, demanding the celebration of the Liberation Day officially. Similar bike rallies will be taken out in all constituencies on September 15 and 16 to reiterate the demand.

Party general secretary G. Premender Reddy, MP S. Babu Rao, former MP B. Narasiah Goud told a press conference that a series of public outreach and agitation programmes have been finalised at the meeting. These include demonstrations in districts to highlight the ‘attacks’ on ‘Santana Dharma’ on September 11, and public meetings in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Warangal and Khammam on September 11 and 12.

A 24-hour protest will be carried out at Indira Park on September 14 from 11 a.m. onwards to highlight the unemployment issue, forgotten promise of stipend to them and other related issues. Three bus tours are to be taken out from September 25 to October 13 where the Modi government’s funds disbursal to TS will be highlighted. These tours are to be taken out by Mr. Kishan Reddy from Adilabad, vice president D.K. Aruna from Mahabubnagar and former Minister Eatala Rajender from Bhadrachalam.