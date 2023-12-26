Amit Shah to finalise TS BJP plan for Parliament polls on Dec. 28

December 26, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

It is not the national BJP president but Union Home Minister Amit Shah who will be presiding over the meeting of Telangana’s top leaders and office-bearers, to review the results of the recent TS Assembly elections and discuss the plan for the Parliament elections, on December 28.

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy told a press conference at the party office on Tuesday that national general secretaries Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, national OBC morcha president K. Laxman and others will be participating in the meeting.

Convenors of the Assembly constituencies, mandal presidents, members of the state council, state executive and national executive, MPs and others will come together at Shloka function hall in Kongarakalan in the suburbs to finalise the action plan for the next 90 days as a run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting to be presided over by Mr. Shah was decided at a high-level meeting held in New Delhi last week in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J.P. Nadda and national office-bearers to review the five Assembly elections results, he said.

Mr. Kishan Reddy claimed that there was a lot of positive buzz about the Modi Government cutting across different sections of the society in TS from the village level with people vowing to vote for Mr. Modi for sure. The Assembly elections, which the Congress-led UPA partners dubbed as “semi-final”, clearly showed the people’s choice where Congress Governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh were voted out in favour of the BJP besides re-electing Madhya Pradesh with a huge margin.

Therefore, the die had been cast already as far as he was concerned. “Mr. Modi is sure to score a hat-trick with an even bigger majority in the coming elections for a non-corrupt, non-family-ruled people’s government yet again. We are also going to win a majority of seats in TS since our vote has increased by cent per cent. We won just one Assembly seat in 2018 with 6.8 % vote and within a few months we got four MP seats with 19% vote,” he pointed out.

The party did not perform as per expectations in the TS polls but was sure to make up in the Parliament elections. The State president said that Assembly constituency wise meeting have already been held to prepare the leaders and cadre for the polls.

The BJP leader also urged party men to take part in the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by ensuring lamps are lit in all temples and screens are put up for a live telecast of the programme for the benefit of the devotees. The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple campaign was taken up by former deputy PM and party president L.K. Advani, he reminded.

Earlier in the day, he and Mr. Laxman participated in ‘Veer Bal Divas’ in separate Gurudwaras (Ameerpet and Secunderabad) to commemorate the deaths of 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh’s, two children Baba Zorawar Singh (9) and Baba Fateh Singh (6) under the Mughal rule for refusing to convert to Islam. They paid their tributes and said that the event was a countrywide programme initiated by the party.