Amit Shah to attend CISF Raising Day parade in Hakimpet on March 12

March 10, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

For the first time, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will hold its Raising Day fete outside Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will grace the occasion as the chief guest of the 54th Raising Day parade of the CISF at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hakimpet on March 12.

The ADG of CISF (North) Piyush Anand said that the parade was going to be held outside the national capital as a government directive. CISF is a pan India force and people from across the country should see the force from close quarters.

“As NISA is a Centre of Excellence for CISF, it has been decided that the Raising Day parade will be held here. A total of 23 medals, including one Gallantry and 22 President’s Police Medal, for meritorious service and President’s Police Medal for distinguished service, will be presented during the parade, which will be followed by spectacular demonstrations by the CISF and Fire personnel,” he said.

Currently, the CISF, which was established in 1970, has a strength of 1.70 lakh personnel who provide security cover to 354 vital installations in the country, including 66 airports, seaports, nuclear and space installations, Delhi Metro, and steel and power plants.

CISF is also extending security to 11 private establishments, including Infosys Technologies, Bangalore and Pune, Electronic City, Bangalore, Tata Steel Kalinga Nagar in Odisha and fire services to 111 units.