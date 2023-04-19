Amit Shah to address public meeting at Chevella on Sunday

April 19, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving in Telangana to address a public meeting in Chevella, in which top leaders including party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others will also be participating on April 23, according to general secretary G. Premender Reddy on Tuesday.

Giving details of the parliamentary constituency level review meeting overseen by national general secretary Sunil Bansal at the party office, he told the media that the party will make a serious effort to win the Hyderabad Parliament constituency in the forthcoming general elections and will seek to convince the electorate to support the party by talking to the beneficiaries of the central government schemes.

Two Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Jyotiraditya Scindia had already conducted booth level meetings in Hyderabad to chalk out an action plan to wrest the seat and also other parliamentary constituencies where the party wants to put up a strong show.

A two-month programme has been chalked out to strengthen the party and take to the people the obstacles being put up by the BRS government in implementing schemes of primary education, free rice scheme, free health insurance and so on, just to deny credit to the Modi government, he said.

In a separate press conference, party vice-president and former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar said that the Village Gram Panchayats awards announced by the Centre was based on their own best performances and had nothing to do with the KCR government.

The best performances were based on implementing Central government programmes for providing basic infrastructures including supply of protected drinking water, sanitation, improving literacy and to promote utilisation of solar energy in rural areas, he pointed out. Therefore, there was no way the BRS government or its ministers can take credit for getting awards to 13 GPs.

Senior BJP leader and Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao, in another press meet, levelled serious allegations against Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy accusing him of encroaching upon government, assignment lands and also the Krishna river itself.

Mr. Rao demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao order a probe into the matter and take action in the same manner as it was done when former Minister Eatala Rajender was made to quit the Cabinet for alleged encroachment of assigned lands. He further charged that the local tehsil office in Manavapadu mandal where the revenue records are stored was burnt in a mysterious fire which needs to be probed further.