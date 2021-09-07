Amit Shah to address meeting at Nirmal on September 17

HYDERABAD

07 September 2021 21:06 IST

To press for official celebration of Telangana Liberation Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at Nirmal on September 17 to commemorate the Telangana Liberation Day and also demand the TS government to celebrate the day officially. Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast States G. Kishan Reddy, National OBC Morcha president K. Laxman, State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others are expected to participate in the meeting.

Party general secretary G. Premander Reddy informed the media on Tuesday that the BJP has been demanding the government to celebrate the momentous day just like the neighbouring States of Karnataka and Maharastra have been doing as the Hyderabad State joined the Indian Union following the ‘Police Action’ on the day.

“People of Hyderabad attained freedom from the atrocities of the Nizam-Razakars after the decisive action under the leadership of then Home Minister Sardar Patel. Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao after making a hue and cry about it during the agitation for a separate State has forgotten about it to please the Majlis Party leaders,” he charged.

The BJP wants the stories of valour of freedom fighters to be included in the text books for the future generations to be aware of the sacrifices made to earn the independence from the Nizam-Razakars tyranny. “The sites where the freedom fighters have been martyred should be developed as place of interest to visit,” he said, in a press release.