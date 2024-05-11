Amit Shah serves a warning to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on morphed video

Union Minister for Home Amit Shah, on May 11, said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy “garu” wants to win elections “peddling lies” and with the help of illegally “morphed-edited videos” about his political speech and warned that the police has begun investigating the case.

“You have put your hand on the wrong place and now he (CM) is scared with the police investigation. Does Revanth Reddy ‘‘garu” have the guts to remove Muslim reservations? He will not do it. But, we will do it if you elect our candidate Vishveshwar Reddy from Chevella,” he asserted.

Addressing a public meeting at Vikarabad, he also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enjoyed full majority in both terms but did not touch the reservations for the marginalised so “why is Mr. Revanth Reddy spreading falsehoods when it is the Congress Party which poked holes into the quota for SC/ST/BCs,” he questioned.

Mr. Shah claimed that the Chief Minister also ridiculed surgical strikes and air strikes into Pakistan and became sarcastic – “Have you (CM) put your head in Italy? Mr. Modi had responded within 10 days of the terrorist attack with strikes to wipe out the terrorists in their dens. Don’t we need a PM who deals sternly with terror elements and extremists? The Congress party has been soft-peddling due to appeasement politics,” he charged.

Also read: Doctored Video of Amit Shah | Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy denies role

Stating that ‘Pok Occupied Kashmir”’ belonged to the country, he accused the Congress Party and its leaders of being wary of Pakistan because it has an atom bomb. “But, PoK is ours and we will take it at any cost,” he maintained.

The Home Minister also charged that the Congress Party and its leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi refused the invitation for the consecration ceremony for the Ram Temple because of “vote bank politics” and to buttress the point alleged that it meant “Majlis Party and its supporters”.

Accusing the Congress government of sending money to Delhi daily, he claimed that Telangana could not even pay its staff salaries without Mr. Modi’s help. “The Prahnahita-Chevella project is turning out to be another Kaleshwaram,” he claimed.

Mr. Shah questioned if the country be run or progress having a PM “changing every year” if the INDIA alliance comes to power. “It is going to be Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Stalin, Uddhav Thackery or ...don’t laugh Rahul Gandhi?,” he asked. The BJP leader also reeled out the works like highways, railway projects and others sanctioned for Telangana in the last 10 years. He also addressed another public meeting at Vanaparthy later.

