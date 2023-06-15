Amit Shah public meeting cancelled

June 15, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public rally at Khammam on Thursday has been put off because of the severity of the cyclone in the Arabian Sea affecting of Gujarat, Maharashtra and across west coast, announced Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

He told the media that Mr. Shah had been monitoring the situation round the clock with 50,000 persons already evacuated to safe places amid heavy rainfall where several trains have also been cancelled. “It was thought holding a public meeting at this junction will not be appropriate. though we have made all the necessary arrangements,” he said.

Later at a public meeting in Qutbullapur, he claimed that 25 BRS MLAs were in touch with the BJP but the party would allow them to join only after they quit their posts. Unlike the BRS, the BJP did not believe in such political debauchery of admitting people from other parties without resigning from their respective posts, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sanjay was responding to Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s claim that the BJP corporators were ready to join the BRS during the meeting with his party corporators. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had been indirectly supporting the Congress candidates in 30 constituencies, he alleged, adding that both parties had allied against the BJP.

The BJP chief said the ‘Dharani’ portal was a big flop and the number of people adversely affected could easily fill a public meeting. Listing out the achievements of the Modi government in several sectors, he charged the BRS with having forgotten the promises made to the people with only foundation stones remaining without the projects built.

If the people of Telangana give a chance for the BJP in the next elections, he vowed to root out corruption and ensure action is taken against the corrupt. National general secretary Tarun Chugh, RS Member K. Laxman and others participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.