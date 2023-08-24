Amit Shah public meeting at Khammam on Aug. 27

August 24, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving in Telangana to address a farmers-oriented public meeting at Khammam’s BGNR college grounds on Aug. 27 (Sunday) afternoon where he will present a roadmap on how the party intends to help the farmers if it is elected to power in the coming elections.

Mr. Shah will be flying to Vijayawada and take a helicopter to Bhadrachalam where he will offer prayers at the Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple before reaching the public meeting venue around 2 p.m., said Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region and TS BJP president G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday.

“The BRS Government has totally failed the farmers in paddy procurement, not implementing farm insurance and with non-supply of free fertilizer as was promised and the tardy farm loan waiver process. Thousands of tenant farmers have been left to fend for themselves without any kind of support,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rytu Bandhu can’t be the solution for all the farmers problems as other subsidies have been removed. The farm loan waiver has been eyewash and intended for vote bank politics. The Centre has been spending ₹26,000 crore for procurement for Telangana alone besides providing minimum support price to crops,” he said.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said BRS leaders had no ‘moral’ right to blame the BJP for the women’s reservation bill, having ignored taking women into the ministry for the first five years and now giving ticket to just seven women. He also congratulated film actor Allu Arjun and ‘Pushpa’ movie team and director Rajamouli team of ‘RRR’ on winning national awards.

Judgment hailed

The party welcomed the High Court judgment setting aside the election of BRS Gadwal MLA B. Krishnamohan Reddy for discrepancies in his election affidavit. Senior leader and former MLC N. Ramchander Rao said the ruling party MLA had been penalised for suppressing information in the affidavit.

He said at least two other BRS MLAs had faced the same situations earlier. BJP national vice president D. K. Aruna expressed happiness over the verdict. “Justice has triumphed at last,” she said.

In a related development, Mr. Ramchander Rao accused BRS MLC K. Kavitha of twisting the speech of Nizamabad MP D. Aravind where he had spoken of winning the next election easily. “The BRS appears to be in a state of distress in trying to make an issue of our MP exuding confidence in winning the next election by deliberately misquoting him and politicising the same,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.