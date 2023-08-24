Amit Shah public meeting at Khammam on Aug. 27

August 24, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving in Telangana to address a farmers-oriented public meeting at Khammam’s BGNR college grounds on Aug. 27 (Sunday) afternoon where he will present a roadmap on how the party intends to help the farmers if it is elected to power in the coming elections.

Mr. Shah will be flying to Vijayawada and take a helicopter to Bhadrachalam where he will offer prayers at the Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple before reaching the public meeting venue around 2 p.m., said Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region and TS BJP president G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday.

“The BRS Government has totally failed the farmers in paddy procurement, not implementing farm insurance and with non-supply of free fertilizer as was promised and the tardy farm loan waiver process. Thousands of tenant farmers have been left to fend for themselves without any kind of support,” he said.

“Rytu Bandhu can’t be the solution for all the farmers problems as other subsidies have been removed. The farm loan waiver has been eyewash and intended for vote bank politics. The Centre has been spending ₹26,000 crore for procurement for Telangana alone besides providing minimum support price to crops,” he said.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said BRS leaders had no ‘moral’ right to blame the BJP for the women’s reservation bill, having ignored taking women into the ministry for the first five years and now giving ticket to just seven women. He also congratulated film actor Allu Arjun and ‘Pushpa’ movie team and director Rajamouli team of ‘RRR’ for winning national awards.

Welcomes judgement

The party has also welcomed the High Court judgement setting aside the election of BRS Gadwal MLA B. Krishnamohan Reddy for discrepencies in his election affidavit. Senior leader and former MLC N. Ramchander Rao said the ruling party MLA has been penalised for suppressing information in the election affidavit filed indicating a fraudulent election.

He pointed out that at least two other BRS MLAs faced the same situations earlier. BJP national vice president D.K.Aruna has, meanwhile, expressed her happiness over the verdict. “Justice has triumphed at last,” she exclaimed.

In a related development, Mr. Ramchander Rao has accused BRS MLC K. Kavitha of “twisting” the speech of Nizamabad MP D. Aravind where he had boasted about winning the next election easily. “The BRS appears to be in a state of distress in trying to make an issue of our MP exuding confidence in winning the next election by deliberately misquoting him and politicising the same,” he said.