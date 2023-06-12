HamberMenu
Amit Shah programme finalised

June 12, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is to arrive in Hyderabad to address a public meeting at Khammam on June 15. He is scheduled to hold a 1.5-hour meeting with party cadre at a private convention hall in Shamshabad after landing at the Hyderabad International Airport, Shamshabad. He will then proceed towards Bhadrachalam and reach Khammam around 4 p.m. for the public meeting to be held at 5 p.m. After that there is a scheduled meeting with the Telangana BJP leaders before he returns to Delhi in the night, according to party sources on Monday.

