Amit Shah presnts trophies to IPS probationers

February 11, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The passing-out parade of the 74th batch of IPS trainee officers was held at the SVP National Police Academy on Saturday with Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah gracing the event as chief guest and saluting the Dikshant Parade. The Union Minister also presented trophies to several trainee officers who showed exemplary performance during the training at the Academy.

The Dikshant Parade was led by the Shahansha K.S. IPS, a probationer from the Kerala Cadre who topped as best all-rounder of the batch in the Phase-1 of 74th regular recruit (RR). A total of 195 officer trainees passed out from the Police Academy, including 29 trainee officers, from friendly countries of Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius and Bhutan. Dikshant Parade marks the culmination of the Phase-I training of the IPS officer trainees at the Academy. The 195 officer trainees on parade included 166 trainees of Indian Police Service, including 33 women officers, and 29 foreign officers, 6 officers from Bhutan, 5 from Nepal, 8 from Maldives and 10 from Mauritius.

A.S. Rajan IPS, Director of the SVP National Police Academy, elaborated the various training sessions and modules undergone by the passing out trainees. “The trainee officers on parade are at the threshold of their challenging careers and they will flourish and bloom into officers with high standards of professionalism and sterling values,” he said.

Before the parade, the Union Minister Amit Shah paid homage to the Martyrs of Indian Police Service who laid down their lives in the service of the nation and paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India and the architect of All India Services.

While congratulating trainee officers passing out from the Academy, Union Minister Amit Shah told them that they had an onerous task of taking Indian Police forces into the Amrit Varsha of Indian Independence. He presented the Indian Police Service Martyrs’ Trophy for the Best Squad in Training received by Karthik Shrotriya, AGMUT cadre from platoon number 2, the Tonk Cup for Equitation to Sagar Timilsina, Nepal Police Officer. Diksha IPS (P) of 74 RR borne on Bihar cadre, won the IPS Association’s Sword of Honour for the best Outdoor Probationer. She is the only second lady officer trainee to win the IPS association’s sword of honour.

The Minister asked the officer trainees to dedicate themselves to build a stronger India by the time the 100th year of Indian independence was celebrated in 2047. He reminded the probationers that during the past seven decades, the country had seen several ups and downs and also many challenging times in internal security. “More than 36,000 police personnel laid down their lives during these challenging times over the last seven decades. The probationers must lead the police force with accountability, discipline, dedication and accessibility,” he said, while laying emphasis on the major role played by the Indian police forces in the maintenance of Internal security. This calls for a unified approach and coordination across various agencies.

“In the last 8 years, the government at the Centre was successful in bringing down terrorist and insurgency-related incidents drastically, especially in the three major theatres of Jammu and Kashmir, North East and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) prone areas. This was only possible due to zero tolerance policy, strong will and by strengthening the law enforcement agencies which work for the internal security of the nation,” said the Minister.

Other dignitaries, including Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director IB Tapan Deka, and DGPs of several states, Heads of Central Armed Police Forces and retired and serving officers from many states were also present to witness the exemplary parade of the 74 th batch of Indian Police Service officer trainees passing out on Saturday.