Amit Shah meeting to intensify BJP campaign

October 22, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister and BJP Telangana president G. Kishan Reddy with party MLA T Raja Singh after the party lifted the latter’s suspension allowing him to be a candidate for the Goshamahal Assembly seat for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Union Minister and BJP Telangana president G. Kishan Reddy with party MLA T Raja Singh after the party lifted the latter’s suspension allowing him to be a candidate for the Goshamahal Assembly seat for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arranegement

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region, G. Kishan Reddy said the party will intensify its election campaign after Dasara festival with Union Home Minister Amit Shah coming for a public meeting on October 27 and he will be followed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath towards the end of the month.

At a press conference at the State office flanked by Nizamabad MP D. Aravind, MLA T. Raja Singh, former MP K. Viveshwar Reddy, he pointed out that the first list of 52 names had been released by the central committee earlier in the day and the rest of the names for the remaining constituencies will also be released after the festival.

“Three MPs are going to contest the Assembly polls and also the three current MLAs in the first list. There are ex-MLAs, ex-MPs, ex-ZPTCs contesting and we believe they are all strong candidates. We are confident of getting people’s support considering the strong anti-incumbency feeling among the people to throw out the corrupt family rule,” he said.

The party will concentrate on door-to-door campaigns and hold public meetings in all the constituencies. “I am also cautioning officials to ensure fair play and not be partisan in their functioning,” he said. Mr. Reddy also welcomed Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh back into the party and congratulated him for being renominated from the same constituency after his suspension was revoked by the central leadership after a year in the wilderness for making objectionable comments against the minority community.

