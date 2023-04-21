Amit Shah may meet RRR team in TS

April 21, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Telangana on Sunday is set to enhance BJP’s ties with the Telugu cinema fraternity apart from his regular political engagements before the Assembly elections later this year and Parliament polls in the summer next year.

According to Mr. Shah’s visit schedule issued by BJP, he is likely to meet Oscar award winners of RRR movie as part of a high tea for half-an-hour immediately after his arrival at Shamshabad Airport at 3.30 p.m. His interaction with the RRR team assumes significance as the party plans to use the services of Telugu cinema for election canvassing.

The party has already nominated one of the key members of RRR team, its story and screenplay writer V. Vijayendra Prasad, also the father of movie director S.S. Rajamouli, to Rajya Sabha in July last year. BJP also has plans to sail with Jana Sena Party of actor Pawan Kalyan in Andhra Pradesh and use his mass appeal for electioneering in Telangana as polls to the Telangana Assembly are scheduled almost six months in advance of AP.

Mr. Shah is likely to hold a meeting with the core committee of the State BJP, during which he is set to give direction to the State leaders for about 40 minutes. After the meeting, he will proceed to Chevella to participate in a public meeting, ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’, from 6-7 p.m. After returning to Shamshabad Airport from Chevella, he will leave for Delhi by a special flight.

The Union Minister’s visit is expected to step up BJP’s tirade against the ruling BRS, with the Assembly elections approaching.