Amit Shah in Hyderabad on September 16

Union Home Minister to attend Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations on September 17, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be spending the entire day of Sept. 17, being celebrated as the Telangana Liberation Day by the Centre, after arriving from Delhi on a special plane on Friday night.

Mr. Shah will be going straight to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Shivarampally and will be staying for the night there. Next day, he will go by road straight to the Parade Grounds for the liberation day parade and celebrations.

Top party sources said on Thursday that the Home Minister will be arriving to the Haritha Plaza guest house for a luncheon meeting with the state core committee. He will then proceed towards a private function hall for a party meeting and move towards NPA where he will be briefed on the training activities after which he will return to the international airport, Shamshabad.