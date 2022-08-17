Amit Shah for Munugode public meeting on Aug. 21

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 17, 2022 19:59 IST

Telangana State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said the Munugode bypoll is a “semi-final” before the scheduled Assembly elections next year and stressed on the need to ensure that Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy is elected with a big margin since he had resigned as MLA and from the Congress Party for the sake of constituency development.

At a meeting held during lunch break at Kishtagudem in Palakurthi constituency with leaders like N. Indrasena Reddy, former MPs Vivek Venkatswamy, Rajgopal Reddy and others, he said the public meeting is scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. on August 21, when the latter will be joining the party officially where Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest.

Munugode people are behind the BJP and against the ruling TRS government as was evident at the “poor response” to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting in Vikarabad. Hence, every effort should be made to ensure the public meeting is a success as it is going to play an important role in the party’s future, he reminded. The bypoll fight is going to be straight contest between the BJP and TRS with Congress nowhere in the picture with its leaders busy with infighting, claimed the BJP chief.

‘Real betrayer is KCR’

Former MPs – Konda Viveshwar Reddy and A.P. Jitender Reddy accused KCR of being the “real betrayer” of Telangana and its people. He has been “peddling lies” on the Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project in trying to blame the Centre for the delay in completing it.

Addressing a press conference, they objected to the CM’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said KCR has made false promises on completing the project over the last few years. The Chief Minister has been boasting about administering a “rich” State but could not complete the project after taking up reservoir works alone. The Centre only wanted to put meters to transformers and not on the farm pumpsets, claimed the duo.

