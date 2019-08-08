Amit Shah for Hyd. Liberation Day fete

The State unit of BJP has decided to hold a major public meeting to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to mark Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations on September 17.

The party is considering to organise the meeting in Hyderabad, Nizamabad or any other centre, State BJP president K. Laxman told a media conference after a meeting of the committee which will supervise its arrangements.

Mr. Laxman said he will visit New Delhi in a couple of days to invite Mr. Shah for the meeting. It was also decided to organise an exhibition of pictures related to Hyderabad freedom struggle in New Delhi in the last week of August or first week of September.

He criticised the TRS government for not organising the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations officially with a view to appease the MIM. He also targeted the Congress for complicating the Jammu and Kashmir issue during its rule. In fact, a historic blunder is now rectified. The Congress leadership is unable to digest the latest developments, he said.

On the party membership drive, he said it was decided to extend the deadline up to August 20. About 38 lakh members have been enrolled so far, he said.